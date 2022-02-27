BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A local fire department unveiled new additions that they hope will help to cut down on response times.

Martinsburg Volunteer Fire Company held a ribbon cutting on Saturday to unveil the three new truck bays that were added, plus the addition of a chief’s office.

Fire Cheif Randy Ackerman said that they believe that the additions will help cut down response times because the three truck bays give each truck its own to respond out of. It eliminates the juggling of trucks around to respond to emergency calls.

The ribbon-cutting was held at noon and afterward, until 3 p.m. there was an open house for the public to view the new additions.