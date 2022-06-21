BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Across the country, Nationwide is granting 58 fire departments with life-saving rescue equipment, including the Williamsburg Volunteer Fire Company here in Blair County.

In a partnership with the National Education Center of Agricultural Safety (NECAS), Nationwide announced Tuesday that 58 fire departments will receive grain rescue tubes and hands-on training to help prepare them to respond when a local grain entrapment occurs.

As part of the Nominate Your Fire Department Contest, Nationwide said they received over 1,800 nominations across 45 states. They said this is a key part of Nationwide’s Grain Bin Saftey advocacy campaign which is helping them award those fire departments with life-saving equipment.

10543 Agriculture Drone Firefighter Grain Bin Safety

Below is a list of all of the departments receiving equipment:

Allegany County Special Operations, Cumberland, MD

Argusville Fire Department, Argusville, ND

Ashley Fire Department, Ashley, IN

Ashley Fire Protection District, Ashley, IL

Atalissa Volunteer Fire Department, Atalissa, IA

Baring Volunteer Fire Department, Baring, MO

Bel Alton Volunteer Fire Department and EMS Co 10, Bel Alton, MD

Bennet Rural Fire District, Bennet, NE

Brandon Fire Department, Brandon, IA

Carroll County Volunteer Emergency Services Association, Westminster, MD

Central Ohio Joint Fire District, Centerburg, OH

Clayton Fire Company, Clayton, DE

Clear Spring Volunteer Fire Company, Clear Spring, MD

Cordova Fire Protection District, Cordova, IL

Covington Fire & Rescue, Inc., Covington, OH

Jefferson County Department of Emergency Services, Brookville, PA

Dwight Rural Fire Department 6, Dwight, KS

Elderton District Volunteer Fire Company, Elderton, PA

Fleetwood Volunteer Fire Company, Fleetwood, PA

Genoa Fire Department, Genoa, NY

Georgetown Fire Company, Inc. Station 77, Georgetown, DE

Hamlet Fire Department, Hamlet, IN

Hebron Volunteer Fire Department, Hebron, MD

Highland Pierron Fire Department, Pocahontas, IL

Hillsboro Fire and Rescue, Hillsboro, IA

Huntingburg Fire Department, Huntingburg, IN

Illiopolis Fire Protection District, Illiopolis, IL

Jefferson Township Fire and Rescue, Richmond Dale, OH

Kenockee Township Fire Department, Avoca, MI

Kinmundy-Alma Fire Department, Kinmundy, IL

Lake Andes Volunteer Fire Department, Lake Andes, SD

Lawrence Volunteer Fire Department & Rescue Service, Lawrence, NE

Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Department, Leonardtown, MD

Mabel Fire and Rescue, Mabel, MN

Maeystown Fire Department, Maeystown, IL

Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire District, Mechanicsville, MD

Milo Rural Fire Department, Milo, MO

Oakley Fire Department, Oakley, KS

Ohiowa Rural Fire Department, Ohiowa, NE

Ottawa County Rural Fire District #4, Bennington, KS

Pleasant Unity Volunteer Fire Department, Pleasant Unity, PA

Preston Volunteer Fire Company, Preston, MD

Ripley Township Volunteer Fire Department, Alamo, IN

Rome Fire Department, Rome, OH

Saint Paul Mission Township Fire Department, Saint Paul, KS

Scott Township Fire and EMS, Evansville, IN

Seaford Volunteer Fire Department, Seaford, DE

Silvercreek Township Fire Department, Jamestown, OH

Spring Valley Fire Department, Spring Valley, WI

Upham Fire Protection District, Upham, ND

Watertown Township Fire Department, Mayville, MI

Waubay Volunteer Fire Department, Waubay, SD

West Kittanning Fire Department, Kittanning, PA

West Plains Fire Department, West Plains, MO

Westport Community Volunteer Fire Department, Westport, IN

Williamsburg Volunteer Fire Company, Williamsburg, PA

Windsor Fire Department, Windsor, OH

Wood Lake Fire Department, Wood Lake, MN

Audubon Fire Department (re-training only), Audubon, IA

Guthrie Center Fire Department (re-training only), Guthrie Center, IA

Hutchinson Fire Department (re-training only), Hutchinson, MN

Johnston Grimes Metropolitan Fire Department (re-training only), Johnston, IA

Superior Ambulance Service & Training Institute (re-training only), Grove City, PA

Traer Fire Department (re-training only), Traer, IA

“We are proud to provide first responders the education and resources to lead the fight against local grain bin entrapments,” Brad Liggett, president of Agribusiness at Nationwide said. “It’s been our mission to bring an end to this industry issue by raising awareness of the dangers and supplying needed equipment to the front line rescuers tasked with responding when accidents occur.”

Throughout the rest of 2022, NECAS, which is based out of Peosta, Iowa, will deliver the rescue tubes and training to those winning departments. To learn more information or to get involved visit the Partner With Us page on Nationwide’s website.