BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — This Saturday, head to the Leighty’s Farm Market to celebrate the “Fall of the Leaves” festival with a whole line-up of food, dessert and craft vendors.

On Sept. 24 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Leighty’s Farm Market, located at 16187 Dunnings Hwy in Newry, will be hosting its first festival of the season. It will feature free samples, fall crafts and concessions on-site and is open to the public.

Some vendors include Apple Cider Press, Greenbean Coffee House, Chery On Top, Stonehedge Soap Co., Matt’s Woodworking & Pallet Crafts, and much more. A full list can be found on the event’s Facebook page.

Leighty’s Farm Market said they’re a year-round farm market that features fresh produce, bulk candy and nuts, a huge greenhouse, locally produced products, spices, photo opportunities, and much more.

If you can’t make it to the market, they also have an online store with a selection of their fresh goods.

For more information about Leight’s Farm Market, visit their website.