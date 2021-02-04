Blair County Emergency Management urges community to sign up for Smart911

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Blair County emergency management agency is making a few updates to its Smart911 program to help keep folks up to date on COVID-19 conditions and efforts within the county.

We get calls every day from people with no technology and you know everything the Department of Health says is go to our website, well they can’t do that so this is one way we think we can reach out to them as we get updated information. Mark Taylor, Blair County EMA Director



The medical information provided in a Smart911 safety profile enables the county to know who is at the greatest risk in our community. The program also provides individuals with critical updates based on their location and health history. EMA Director Mark Taylor says this gives the community the chance to be proactive and lets officials know who requires services.

“One thing we’re doing now is asking the 911 callers for information about COVID-19,” Taylor said. “There’s certain symptoms we ask them for, different things, this is just an extra step for that, but again more importantly we’re using this as an outreach tool as well.”

Smart911 also allows individuals to sign up for alerts from Blair County officials to receive reliable information about the changing coronavirus situation. Individuals who sign up will also receive tailored alerts based on their specific needs and geographic location.