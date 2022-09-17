MARTINSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Blair County Emergency management Agency held a county wide emergency preparedness exercise this morning at the Altoona-Blair County Airport.

Responders from all different departments were trained on what to do in the event of an emergency with a jet at the airport. Training included how to shut off the fuel from the jet with a simulated plane crash after an equipment presentation.

“We believe it is going to be very very beneficial,” Mark Taylor, the director of the Blair County Emergency management Agency said. “We have the new Contour airline which is a bigger jet than were used to coming into Altoona and we’re blessed to have it coming in. Those people are a part of this exercise, we have FAA here today, along with police, fire, hazmat, ems and all of the other emergency responders.”

Taylor says that he hopes the training and cooperation between companies will come in handy if there is ever an emergency situation at the Airport.