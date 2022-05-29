BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Blair County DUI Task Force revealed their results from DUI patrols, in an effort to reduce drunk driving and make the roads safer.

On Friday, roving DUI patrols made officers presence known in the Blair County area. Two people were arrested for DUI the results along with the following:

99 Individual contacts

57 Warnings issued for vehicle violations

13 Citations issued for vehicle violations

1 Arrest warrant served

The Blair County DUI Task Force says that “remember, friends don’t let friends drive impaired.”

If an individuals Blood Alcohol Concentration (BAC) is over a 0.08 then they are considered to be legally impaired in Pennsylvania.