BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Officers from the Blair County DUI Task Force will be out and about this week looking for impaired drivers to ensure the safety of others.

The task force will be conducting three different types of events in order to try to prevent liquor law violations.

Sobriety checkpoints will be well lit and have uniformed officers standing by, roving patrols will have officers in marked police vehicles, and then also the cops in shops where officers will either be in uniform or civilian attire and may pose as employees or customers in distributors.

The task force is also asking individuals to please keep the following in mind:

Don’t drink & drive!

KNOW if your prescription medication affects your driving ability.

Wear your seatbelts.

Allow enough driving time so that you are NOT rushed.

Be a defensive driver; be alert to all traffic, pedestrians, and actual or potential hazards.

REMEMBER…. Impaired driving is 100% PREVENTABLE!!

In Pennsylvania, it is illegal to drive with a blood-alcohol concentration of .08% or higher for adults 21 and older.