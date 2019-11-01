Breaking News
Central PA Trick or Treat changes due to weather
1  of  3
Closings & Delays
Juniata Valley Head Start Juniata Valley Pre-K Juniata Valley School District

Blair County DUI crash

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TYRONE, BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — At approximately 9:00 p.m. on Friday, September 13, 2019, a single-vehicle crash occurred at 6685 Tyrone Pike in Synder Township, Blair County.

During the investigation, it was found that Jill Gianopoulos, 63, Tyrone, was driving a 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo while under the influence of a controlled substance. Officers say both Gianopoulos and a nine-year-old male passenger had their seatbelts wrapped around the back of their seats and not correctly fastened.

Injuries were sustained as a result, and charges were filed against Gianopoulos through District Court.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss