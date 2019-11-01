Blair County DUI crash

TYRONE, BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — At approximately 9:00 p.m. on Friday, September 13, 2019, a single-vehicle crash occurred at 6685 Tyrone Pike in Synder Township, Blair County.

During the investigation, it was found that Jill Gianopoulos, 63, Tyrone, was driving a 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo while under the influence of a controlled substance. Officers say both Gianopoulos and a nine-year-old male passenger had their seatbelts wrapped around the back of their seats and not correctly fastened.

Injuries were sustained as a result, and charges were filed against Gianopoulos through District Court.