BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)–The Blair County Dog Park Association is looking to make their lifelong dream a reality, in light of their recent loss.

Last week, the association lost who they considered the patriarch of the park, Harold Johnson, to dementia. In 2011, Roseanne Conrad and Harold’s wife, Carol Johnson, founded the Blair County Dog Park Association located in Martinsburg.

This 10-acre land provides a dog park to those in Blair County and elsewhere. It contains four different sections ranging from the dog’s size to type of exercise.

Harold and his son were some of the volunteers that helped develop the park. That part includes installing fences, building birdhouses, and providing restrooms.

Harold and Carol always talked about expanding and growing the park further. While the dog park was Carol’s dream, Harold followed along, and it soon became his passion. Conrad called the park his happy place.

“He knew that was my heart, and that’s why he started it,” Johnson said.

“He loved to be here at the dog park, even if he wasn’t working,” Conrad said. “He would come and sit on a bench and watch the birds. He just loved watching the birds. So that was another part of him being here. This was his happy place.”

Conrad knew Harold for a long time and knew this was a tough loss for all the members.

“We have felt that lost for the last few years but with his passing,” Conrad said. “It took a lot of us pretty hard. We’re going to miss him very much.”

Currently, the park is under a rental agreement, which is set to expire in May. So Conrad thought of the idea of having a memorial fund to help purchase the land because Harold had that goal in mind.

That is why the non-profit is asking for donations to help achieve their dream of purchasing the land. Right now, the team has a goal of raising $20,000.

“He spent many, many days out here,” Johnson said. “So, it’s really heartwarming for me, and he’ll be with us, so we hope it’s successful.”

The family does say that they eventually want to have a memorial plaque within the park to honor him. Those wanting to donate can write out a check to this address:

Harold Johnson Memorial Fund

Blair County Dog Park Asso.

c/o Bonnie Risser, Treasurer

P.O. Box 191

Martinsburg, PA 16662

Anyone looking to donate using another platform can visit their website and email Roseanne for other payment options.

“It really means a lot. It’s my heart,” Johnson said. “I think everybody really liked Harold. He was always willing to figure out what we can do next or how to make it better.”