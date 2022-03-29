BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)– Multiple deputies, including Blair County Sheriff James Ott, spoke out at Tuesday’s commissioner’s meeting about low wages among positions.

During the public comment section, the officers spoke about raising the wages to accommodate living conditions and the amount of work. Sheriff Ott noted that wages should also adjust because of officers risking their lives every day.

Low wages are also playing a factor in their recruitment efforts. They find that higher wages will help with retainment within the department. According to Ott, Blair County is one of the lowest-paid fifth-class Sheriff’s offices.

The department was hoping that the Commissioners would not ratify the bargaining agreement on the agenda because they wanted to continue with negotiations. However, the commissioners did vote on the bargaining agreement for the Court-related unit, which includes the Sheriff’s department.

That agreement means that wages can increase on average up to 12% after one year and up to 17% over three years. Chairman of the Commissioner Bruce Erb said that this was a generous and fair deal.

“This addresses some of the inequities internally and the county scale and provides a more competitive pay for almost all positions,” Erb said.

Since the ratification was not what the department hoped, Ott said they would continue to ask for better wages.

“We’re going to continue to try to fight for what’s best for our deputies and try to get to a reasonable wage for what they should be getting,” Ott said.