Blair County deputies arrest man wanted in Cambria County, drugs found

ALTOONA, BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Deputies of the Blair County Sheriff’s office arrested a 60-year-old man who was wanted on warrants in Cambria County on Friday morning.

The Sheriff’s office reports that deputies went to Comfort Suites in the Pinecroft area on Friday, February 7, after being asked by Cambria County Sheriff’s office to check for Frederick E Conrad.

Deputies found Conrad in a room at Comfort Suites and took him into custody. During the arrest, they report Conrad had a white substance that was later determined to be meth.

Conrad was taken to Blair County Prison where he will be charged before being taken back to Cambria County on other warrants.