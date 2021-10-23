Blair County departments take part in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Departments across Blair County celebrated National Prescription Drug Take Back Day today.
The Blair County Sheriff’s Department, Altoona Police and Penn State Altoona Police left vehicles in certain parts of the county to collect any unwanted, expired or unused drugs.
Around 10 million people misuse prescription pain relievers according to the DEA.
In order to find a collection site near you visit the DEA’s Take Back Day website.
