Blair County DA: Drug buyers sharing information about with police led to double homicide arrests

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — In a press conference on Friday, Blair County District Attorney Pete Weeks commended the work of the Altoona Police Department in investigation of a double homicide in the city in late May.

“There were not really any answers or immediate information when officers arrived at the scene of the crime,” weeks said.

Many different agencies were involved in some way with the investigation.

US Marshal helped locate the suspects, Isiah Payne and Onya Lewis, in Delaware and took them into custody on drug charges. The Blair County Sheriff’s Department then stepped in to transport the pair back from Delaware to Blair County. Pennsylvania State Police and the Pennsylvania Office of the Attorney General also assisted in this investigation itself, and Logan Township Police officers were on scene to provide support for APD.

“This is definitely an example of law enforcement working together,” Weeks said.

Weeks said in this case, and in recent homicides, drug trafficking leads to violent crime.

“I have said this many times, but I’ll say it again. Drug trafficking equals violence crime. Period. Drug trafficking is not victimless. It is not a crime without violence…and that is something that law enforcement in Blair County will continue to address aggressively.” Blair County District Attorney Peter Weeks

Weeks added what helped Altoona detectives better understand the situation was people coming forward with information, even from those who bought drugs from the suspects and the deceased.

“Even those people were willing to come forward and talk to the police and give them the context and back story about what was going on here. And without that information, without that cooperation by citizens, these arrests would not possible. This investigation would not have been possible,” he said.

Altoona police also used digital forensics to track the suspects as they traveled out of the state to Georgia and Delaware where they were eventually arrested on drug charges.