Blair County DA announces his retirement

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Blair County District Attorney Richard Consiglio held a news conference where he announced his retirement from the elected position.

After more than 15 years of service to the citizens of Blair County, his retirement will take effect on April 1, 2020. He was first elected in 2005 and has since been reelected 3 times. He’s currently one of the longest-serving District Attorneys in the Commonwealth of PA.

Richard A. Consiglio has been an attorney since 1970 and a prosecutor in the Blair County District Attorney’s Office for several decades. He has been the elected District Attorney since 2005.