Blair County D.U.I Task Force conducting checkpoints, roving patrol for upcoming holiday

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The D.U.I. Task Force will be conducting one or more events this week, according to Blair County officials.

The task force will be conducting sobriety checkpoints, roving patrols, as well as cops in shops as part of their commitment to reducing the number of alcohol related crashes, injuries, and deaths in Blair County.

Officers are reminding the public:

Don’t drink & drive!

KNOW if your prescription medication affects your driving ability.

Wear your seatbelts.

Allow enough driving time so that you are NOT rushed.

Be a defensive driver; be alert to all traffic, pedestrians, and actual or potential hazards.

REMEMBER…. Impaired driving is 100% PREVENTABLE!!

Their goal is to educate the public on the Pennsylvania Vehicle Code and DUI law as well as prevent the public from drinking and driving.