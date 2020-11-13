Blair County Courthouse makes COVID changes, cancels jury trials

HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — President Judge Elizabeth A. Doyle announced Friday morning that due to the spike of COVID cases in the area, Blair County jury trials are canceled for the remainder of 2020 along with other changes taking effect.

Jury selections scheduled for November 16-25 have specifically been canceled, according to the release. Other court matters will continue to be primarily heard by remote means and conference calls.

Commissioner Bruce Erb stated, “The Commissioners are taking every step possible to ensure the safety of our employees and the public.”

Adult Parole and Probation – Anyone reporting in person MUST wear a mask. Remote reporting or monitoring will continue otherwise. Drug testing will continue at the discretion of the office.

Cost and Fines – No in-person payments will be accepted until further notice. They can be made online through the PAePAY website or through the mail, no cash accepted.

Custody Office – Forms are available on the county website at blairco.org. You may also call or email childcustody@blairco.org with questions.

Domestic Relations – Payments can be made, and complaints can be made online at www.childsupport.state.pa.us or call to request forms by mail. All scheduled proceedings will be held remotely.

Juvenile Probation – Juvenile proceedings will occur remotely. Drug testing will continue at the discretion of the office. For more info, you’re asked to call your probation officer.