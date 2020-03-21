Blair County Courthouse closed to public due to coronavirus concerns

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Blair County Board of Commissioners held a meeting on Friday at the Blair County Courthouse, where they voted unanimously to close the Courthouse to the Public to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

There will be reduced staffing in all County offices. According to the commissioners, staffing will be “limited to essential personnel as determined by the commissioners, department heads, elected officials, Human Resources, and the directives of state and federal officials.”

Commissioners add that the reductions in staff are in effect until further notice.

The board of commissioners also advise that any non-County employee who was issued a county identification card will not be able to use that badge for immediate entry. These non-County employees will be asked to check in with the deputies at the front door.

