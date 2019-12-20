Blair County couple gives free firewood to people in need

EAST FREEDOM, BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — John and Christy Lawler have been running the New Life Alliance wood ministry at their East Freedom home for almost a decade.

They find families who need heat and then show up to their homes with a load of free firewood.

“I’m not going to lie, when I was a kid I hated cutting firewood,” John said. “Now I love it and I think the reason I like it is because there’s a mission, there’s a purpose behind it.”

Keaton Shank is their neighbor. He has been by their side since the idea first came about.

“I mean there needs to be things like this going on,” Shank said. “There has to be people to help other people.”

It’s the relief they bring to families and the support from others that keep them going.

“Heat is an essential,” John told us. “You have to have it. There have been a couple of families that were a couple of weeks in the middle of winter without heat until we found out about them.”

The Lawlers say they’ll make deliveries near and far. All they need to hear is that someone is in need and they’ll find a way to help.

If you need firewood, click here for more information.