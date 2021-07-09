Blair County couple charged in suspected shaken baby case

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The parents of a baby, who was 3 months old at the time, are charged after an investigation led to suspected child abuse.

According to the criminal complaint, mother Jamie Ellis, 21, and father Seth Dicken, 21, are both charged with endangering the welfare of a child after doctors discovered the baby had bruises, scratches and subdural hematoma.

Ellis took the baby to see a pediatrician for a diaper rash Nov. 3, 2020, when the doctor noticed bruising on his left leg and left forearm. The doctor sent them to the hospital for x-rays, the complaint noted.

When confronted by police Nov. 3, both Ellis and Dicken claimed they did not know how the child got its bruises or scratches.

On Nov. 17, 2020, the baby was taken to UPMC Children’s Hospital where a brain bleed was found, consistent with shaken baby syndrome/abusive head trauma.

An investigation was opened by the Blair County District Attorney’s office in December.

The doctor that treated the child told investigators in March that the baby was not mobile enough to bruise himself, and the bruises were consistent with an adult hand squeeze. Furthermore, the blood on the brain they found was consistent with the bruising.

After the investigation, both Ellis and Dicken would not indicate who caused those injuries. Since they are the primary caretakers, they are to answer to the charges filed, according to the complaint.

Ellis and Dicken are both out on unsecured $30,000 bail with a preliminary hearing scheduled for Aug. 5.