Blair County Convention Center Running Free COVID Testing Sight Until Thursday

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Blair County Convention Center is home to a free COVID-19 testing sight. Now through Thursday, people interested in being tested can participate by walk up or drive through. A company called AMI, that is funded through the Pennsylvania Health Department is administering the tests and handling all of the data. The test is done up the nose, and can take around 48 hours to get results, which are emailed to patients. The head physician of AMI, Jorge Simental says Blair County has the largest testing sights in the state, on Sunday alone they were able to test over 500 patients.