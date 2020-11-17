Blair County Convention Center Running Free COVID Testing Sight Until Thursday

READE TWP., CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) -- A Fallentimber man was arrested on outstanding warrants after police were called when he allegedly started firing a pistol from his porch.

State Police out of Ebensburg report that 24-year-old Joseph Brown was taken into custody on Nov. 3, 2020. Brown was reportedly hiding inside of his house when police arrived. They were dispatched to the home on Skyline Drive at 7:31 p.m. after being called about Brown firing a pistol from his porch.