Blair County Convention Center opens to 100% capacity, in need of new hires

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — With news of 100-percent occupancy in the state of Pennsylvania businesses are celebrating, and the Blair County Convention Center is one of them.

The convention center has been struggling since the pandemic began and the shut downs spread across the world. And now with news that they and others can go back to 100-percent occupancy is music to their ears. But like many they are in need of workers.

“We still are in need of servers servers and wait staff has been a big part of our challenge with having very spotty business it’s hard to retain good servers and waiters so I would say we are still in the midst of looking for some high-quality people to come in and do that,” Tara Saltzburg with the Convention Center said.



This weekend the convention center is holding what they say is an elegant dinner and an evening of song and storytelling with nationally acclaimed singer songwriter and touring artist Cliff Cody.