Blair County Convention Center holding events in large tent

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — If your event was canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions, you may be in luck. The Blair County Convention Center has set up a large white tent in its parking lot that can fit groups up to 250 people.

As it gets colder, heaters will be placed inside of the tent.

The Convention Center’s Executive Director, Rocco Alianiello, said they are happy to host events in a safe place for people to gather.

“We’re creating an option for people that dont have any options at this point and that were just cancelling their events so we created an opportunity that they could still have their event and still be within the restrictions of the COVID mandates,” Alianiello said.

This Saturday they will hold a football tailgate for the public in the parking lot from 11:30 to 4.

The tent will stay up as long as they continue to hold events.