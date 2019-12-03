Blair County Convention Center collection food, toys, and clothing for those in need

It’s the season of giving – and the Blair County Convention Center is collecting new toys, food and clothing items for St. Vincent De Paul. The items will be distributed to the less fortunate in our area. Our Morgan Koziar was live at the convention center and spoke with Jamie VanBuren, a board member at the convention center about the drive, and how people in the community can do their part.

Sister Paula, the director at the St. Vincent De Paul Soup Kitchen says we have many folks in our area that don’t have gifts for Christmas or even a meal to put on the table.

Barb Wise, the financial director at the convention center says hosting a drive like this helps the community understand that the convention center is a resource for the public to utilize.

The Spirit of Christmas Drive is running from now until December 13th. The public can drop off items any time from eight to four in the lounge at the convention center. The Convention Center is holding an open house on December 11th from noon to seven. You can have your photo taken with Santa from three to five, and drop off items for the Spirit of Christmas Drive at the event.