BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Blair County Controller’s Office will be the host of the 108th annual Pennsylvania State Association of County Controllers conference.

The event will be held from Sunday, July 24 through Thursday, July 28, at the Blair County Convention Center. They are expecting record numbers of Controllers, staff, families, and vendors to come from all over Pennsylvania to participate in this year’s conference.

Auditor General Timothy DeFoor, (former Dauphin County Controller) will be addressing the group on Tuesday, July 26. Wednesday morning will include a legislative panel with Sen. Judy Ward, Rep. Jim Gregory, Rep. Ben Sanchez, and PA Local Government Commission Exec. Dir., David Greene.

Other sessions will address retirement fund issues, cybersecurity, updated ARPA rules, and best practices.

The County Controller is the taxpayer watchdog in each county, responsible for maintaining the county`s general ledger, authorizing all expenditures and auditing county funds.

Additionally, the Controller is a member of the county salary board, retirement board, and prison board. In addition to rigorous educational sessions, events are planned all over Blair County.