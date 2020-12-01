Blair County continues to see alarming COVID-19 surge

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Blair County continues to see Coronavirus cases surge.

EMA Director Mark Taylor said the percent positivity rate in Blair County continues to be problematic, staying around 14%.

“Unfortunately the COVID-19 conditions have not improved for Blair County,” he said.

Zip-code data from the department of health shows 43% of Blair County cases come from Altoona. the remaining 57% come from every other municipality in the county.

Taylor said the numbers show community spread is to blame.

“We need more people involved in reinforcing the mask wearing, the social distancing, and the other common sense things that we need to be doing right now to prevent further community spread. With strong hopes of a vaccine, if we can keep doing these things, band together in these efforts, I’m hopeful that we can avoid further restrictions and shut downs,” Taylor said.

More than 3,800 people were tested at the testing site at the Blair County Convention Center. The majority were positive for the virus.