BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Blair County Commissioners discussed their stances about election integrity at their meeting Thursday.

All commissioners expressed what they believed should be done to ensure the election remains fair and all votes are counted. They gave a presentation to give citizens some clarity about their concerns.

Commissioner Amy Webster started the presentations by saying that she and the Blair County citizens have concerns about the questionable activities. She further emphasizes that election integrity can be improved with changes to Act 77.

Act 77 was passed in 2019 and permitted no-excuse vote by mail which was historic for the state. The commissioners referenced the law saying it was created hastily and left many inconsistencies and problematic issues within past elections.

Commissioner Webster noted that once concerns were mentioned to the Department of State, they suggested buying new machinery and equipment. However, Blair County does not reportedly have the funds to make those investments.

Although Blair County has no significant issue with election integrity, they must continue to value that word. Commissioner Webster said they are taking all necessary precautions.

“I can say here in Blair County, we take many precautions that many counties take and some don’t; some take some of them, others don’t,” Commissioner Webster said. “But we make certain that we can account for our voters and our ballots.”

Some recommendations include having earlier deadlines for mail-in and absentee ballots. Plus, having adjustments to voter drop boxes.