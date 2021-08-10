Blair County commissioners struggle to fill government job openings

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Blair County Commissioners announced eight people have resigned from their jobs within the county, leaving 75 current openings across 13 different departments.

Compare that to the average number of openings and you’ll find it’s double.

“We do have a lot of openings right now,” Blair County Commissioner Laura Burke said.

At full capacity, Blair County‘s total workforce is approximately 560 total positions. We’re told 47 of the 75 openings are union jobs who are currently bargaining as we speak.

“At Pretty much every commissioner’s meeting every week we review new hires terminations resignations and retirements,” Burke said.

At full capacity, Blair County‘s total workforce is approximately 560 total positions. We’re told 47 of the 75 openings are union jobs that are currently bargaining.

“Our nonunion positions did see increases we have several of our unions are bargaining right now so they’ll be seeing how their contract turns out and what the raises are there coming up hopefully by the end of the year,” Burke said.

Right now Children and Youth Services and the Blair County Prison have the highest number of vacancies.

In some cases, a high school degree is required for clerical openings and on the other end of the spectrum, an advanced degree is required for an attorney position.

It’s also important to mention the county just hired 13 new employees, however, right now the county doesn’t know when exactly they will be at full staff.

But we do know, it won’t be any time soon.