BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — At its weekly public meeting on Tuesday, August 2 the Blair County Commissioners announced an upcoming vote for job positions.

The vote will be on Thursday, August 4. It’s to consider hiring a recruiting firm to fill several open and important job positions at the Blair County Children, Youth and Families (CYF) services.

The county would extend its contract with CAI Health and Human Services to fill vacancies at the CYF. The business previously helped the county fill an administrator position.

The announcement comes after CYF caseworkers asked the Commissioners last week to address hiring difficulties and pay levels.

CYF said out of its 37 available positions, just 12 are occupied.

“[The contract] serves a vital function in keeping the kids of Blair County safe,” Commissioner Laura Burke said. “So we want to do everything we can to bring new employees to the agency so we can make sure we’re ensuring the safety of Blair County’s kids.”

The firm would earn twenty percent of the position’s annual salary.