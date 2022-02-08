Blair County Commissioners present first draft of Second Amendment Referendum

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)– Blair County Commissioners presented a first draft of the second amendment referendum at their meeting Tuesday.

This new ordinance was passed in November on Election Day. It means that the county enters a sanctuary that would prevent taxpayer dollars from being used on gun control or confiscation.

The commissioners based the draft on two current Pennsylvania ordinances. Then, they included suggestions and comments from Second Amendment groups and activists. Commissioner Amy Webster said it would’ve been a tricky measure to start the draft from scratch.

“We were able to get two from Pennsylvania, and we looked at those,” Webster said. “We looked at other various comments and important issues that were raised and pointed out to us and from all those things put this all together. This is just a first draft.”

Webster said that the structure of the ordinance starts with laying out its purpose. Then clarifies the amount of authority the county has with this law. Lastly, it establishes what is allowed and prohibited, then lists the penalties faced if the rules are broken. While this is the first draft, Commissioner Webster said questions and suggestions are welcomed.

The next steps are to continue revising the ordinance to settle on a final draft. Once the commissioners vote on the draft, they will share it with other municipalities. The other municipalities will then conduct their Second Amendment ordinance.

Webster calls this a collaborative effort. She said the county doesn’t want municipalities prohibiting rules that others do have, worrying that’ll cause difficulty in enforcement.