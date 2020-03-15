Blair County Commissioners declare Disaster Emergency at emergency meeting for Coronavrius

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Blair County officials called an emergency meeting earlier today about the COVID-19 virus and voted to declare a disaster emergency.

Nicole Hemminger, Chief Clerk and County Administrator of Blair County, gave the declaration at the emergency meeting.

“Be it further resolved, pursuant to section 7501D, that the board of commissioners authorizes officials of Blair County to act as necessary to meet the current demands of this emergency, all without regard to those time consuming procedures and formalities normally prescribed by law,” Hemminger stated.

The declaration gives the county commissioners and their emergency management director more power to take emergency action deemed necessary to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.