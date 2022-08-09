The modern acoustic guitar is descended from a long historical line of stringed instruments, including the lute, lyre, gittern and vihuela.

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– The public is invited to join Saint Patrick Roman Catholic Church for their annual Festival in the Shade.

From Friday, Aug. 12 to Sunday, Aug. 14 there will be music, food, games, crafts/quilts along with a flea market lasting all weekend on the parish grounds at Saint Patrick Roman Catholic Church at 704 Patrick Lane in Newry.

Time for the festival on Friday and Saturday is 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. and on Sunday it is 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Guests are encouraged to bring their lawn chairs as well.

Below is a schedule of events:

Friday, Aug. 12:

Tim Klock Chainsaw Carving Art: 5-6:30 p.m.

Stephanie and the Wild Hearts: 7-10 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 13:

Harmony Safari roaming grounds: 5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m.

Ricky Lee: 7 p.m.-10p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 14:

Horseshoe Clogger Dancers: 3 p.m.-4 p.m.

Uptown Jazz: 4:30 p.m.- 6:30 p.m.

Start of the raffle drawings: 6:30 p.m.

More information on this event and other ones for Saint Patrick Roman Catholic Church can be found on their website.