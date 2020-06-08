Blair County Chamber joins national initiative addressing inequality

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Blair County Chamber is working with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce on a national initiative to address inequality of opportunity.

It will join the U.S. Chamber’s national town hall event on June 25th.

Business and community leaders will discuss concrete actions that can be taken by government and the private sector to address inequality through education, employment, entrepreneurship and criminal justice reform.

As a partner on this important initiative, President and CEO Joe Hurd said the Blair County Chamber will host local and industry dialogues to further the discussion.

“I just think that there’s a lot of potential for us to touch some of those issues that in the past have just kind-of slipped by,” he said.

Hurd says this national initiative will build on the work already undertaken by the Blair County Chamber in cooperation with Operation Our Town and Healthy Blair County Coalition.