Blair County Chamber continues to help closed businesses

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Blair County Chamber of Commerce is keeping close tabs on their business members during the COVID-19 pandemic.

President and CEO Joe Hurd said his staff is calling each member to check in and try to help them through the statewide shutdown.

The chamber had to furlough three employees and understand the difficulties of those decisions.

“All of our employees we consider very essential and to even furlough a couple of them is just really is difficult, so we know what our member businesses are going through,” Hurd said.

The chamber did have to close under the governor’s life-sustaining businesses mandate.

Hurd said they’re working with the US Business Chamber to try and help businesses reopen.