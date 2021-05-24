Blair County Chamber asks businesses to fill out job vacancy survey

FILE – This May 7, 2020, file photo shows a man wearing a mask while walking under a Now Hiring sign at a CVS Pharmacy during the coronavirus outbreak in San Francisco. On Thursday, Nov. 12, the number of people seeking unemployment benefits fell last week to 709,000, the fourth straight drop and a sign that the job market is slowly healing. The figures coincide with a sharp resurgence in confirmed viral infections to an all-time high above 120,000 a day. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — While our region continues to face a shortage of workers, the Blair County Chamber of Commerce is stepping in to see what they can do to help alleviate the problem locally.

The president of the chamber, Joe Hurd said they are asking businesses to fill out a job vacancy survey.

Hurd said before they can make any efforts to help businesses that are understaffed it’s important to know which industries are hardest hit.

The chambers said a lot of businesses are having a difficult time offering the same type of products and services they usually do with a lack of workers.

The survey, which is the first step towards a plan of action has been sent to about 1,000 chamber members and they are hoping non-members will complete it as well.

The chamber said it only takes a few minutes to complete and the information from it will help them understand what’s needed most in our area.

“A lot of people who would work and are looking for work aren’t aware that certain industry sectors are being affected and if they are good family-sustaining jobs available to people so we just have to figure out ways to cross-match,” Hurd said.

And today the department of labor and industry announced that work search requirements in Pennsylvania will be resuming July 18th, so for residents to continue getting unemployment, they must start and continue looking for work.