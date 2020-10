BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — If you have any expired or unused prescription medication that you need to get rid of, this year’s National Take-Back Initiative event in Blair County will be on Saturday from 10 a.m. Until 2 p.m.

You can take any unwanted prescription medications to a number of locations that have a drug take-back box and throw them away for free. Sites include Thompson’s Pharmacy on Chestnut Avenue, the Blair County courthouse, and the Duncansville Walmart.