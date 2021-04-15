Red Cross hosting blood drive in Blair County

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Red Cross is hosting a blood drive at the Blair County Convention Center April 29.
The blood drive will run from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Their goal is to collect 175 units of blood. The Red Cross said blood is urgently needed to help stock supplies heading into the summer.
To schedule an appointment, visit the Red Cross website and use the sponsor code “Altoona Rotary” or call 1-800-733-2767. The Blair County Convention Center is at 1 Convention Center Dr, Altoona.
This event is sponsored by WTAJ and the Altoona Rotary.