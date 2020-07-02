License to carry process in Blair County moves online, first in Pennsylvania

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Blair County Sheriff’s Office has announced the first-ever on-line process in Pennsylvania to apply for a license to carry.

Effective immediately, anyone wanting to apply for a license to carry can do so by going to the Blair County Sheriff’s Office website by clicking here.

Once the on-line application is completed, applicants will now also have the ability to make the payment via credit/debit card. Once the completed application is submitted, the Sheriff’s Office will review it and, if completed properly, it will then will be submitted to PICS for approval processing.

Approved applicants will be notified on-line or by telephone or text to schedule an appointment for a photograph and pickup of the approved LTC. Proper photo identification is required to be presented prior to the photo being taken and LTC being issued.

The Blair County Sheriff’s Office said the following in their release:

“We are constantly looking at ways to better service to the community, here another example of

our effort, by offering a more streamlined process to applying and make payment of LTC. By partnering with Permitium LLC, this new application process allows applications to be submitted anytime day or night, holidays, or weekends. The on-line process will also allow us the ability to reduce the amount of time an individual would spend inside the courthouse, which is important as we face the current COIVD conditions.



We are aware that some individuals may not have access to a computer nor able to apply on

line, we will continue to offer the conventional handwritten paper applications process and

money order payment for anyone who would not choose to use the online process.”