Blair County 9-1-1 phone lines operational again after temporary issues

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Blair County 9-1-1 phones lines are back and operational after being temporarily down Thursday morning.

According to Blair County EMA Director Mark Taylor, those trying to call 9-1-1 couldn’t get through.

The phone lines in the 9-1-1 center were down, but have since been restored and 9-1-1 can be used once again.

While the phone lines are back up, there’s no word on what caused the temporary issue at this time.

