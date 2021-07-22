Blair County 2nd Amendment Coalition & Tea Party gather support for the right to bear arms

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The right to bear arms brought together many second amendment supporters Wednesday night. Members of the Blair County Second Amendment Coalition and the Blair County Tea Party held a conference to get signatures for their ongoing petition.

“As a veteran, I swore to uphold the Constitution and it didn’t have an expiration date, so I will stand true to that oath,” said Rhonda Holland, president of the Blair County Tea Party.

Leaders of the organizations called upon America’s founding documents and the country’s current climate to support their message that Pennsylvanians should have the right to bear arms.

“This country was built with our forefathers who believed in what they did for us,” said Bonita Shreve, president of the Blair County Second Amendment Coalition. “Are we going to actually just put that in the trash?”





“We’re only one tragic event away from the legislature having a knee jerk reaction that deteriorates our rights to keep and bear arms in Pennsylvania,” said Jon Eichelberger, former Pennsylvania Senator for the 30th District.

They’re collecting signatures to submit to the Blair County Board of Elections.

“We are trying to get a resolution that basically says our tax dollars can not be used in furtherance of removing our second amendment rights,” said Holland.

Leaders say there is urgency because they only have two weeks to gather the required amount of signatures (about 3,500) for their question to be included on the ballot for the next municipal elections.

The question reads:

“Shall the County of Blair enter into a municipal agreement with any other Blair County municipalities passing a similar referendum to declare a Second Amendment Sanctuary, in which no taxpayer resources shall be used to enforce any legislation passed after November 2, 2021, that would infringe upon an eligible citizens right to bear arms? YES or NO.”

If they reach 3,500 signatures on the petition, leaders say it will be put on the ballot.

“This is not a drill,” said Shreve. “We need to sign those petitions, make our voices heard.”