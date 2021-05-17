Bedford Co. woman facing child endangerment charges

An Everett woman is facing a felony child endangerment charge after state police say she was under the influence of drugs when she flipped her car on Interstate 99.

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — 22-year-old, Chelsea Caruso, was driving under the influence of drugs when she flipped her car over on Interstate 99 in December, state police said.

Caruso had clonazepam and marijuana in her system on Dec. 1 when she crashed on I-99 in Snyder Township, according to charges filed by state police. The 2006 Cadillac DTS she was driving ended up on its roof while her 1 1/2-year-old daughter was in the car with her.

State police said her speech was very slurred and she had trouble standing after the crash occurred at about 1 p.m. Caruso admitted she took prescribed clonazepam at about 8 a.m. that morning.

After undergoing roadside field sobriety testing, she was arrested on suspicion of DUI and taken to UPMC Altoona for a blood test.

The results of the blood testing showed she had clonazepam and THC in her system, state police said. She was charged last week, by summons, with a felony endangering the welfare of a child and misdemeanor DUI, along with several traffic citations.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 15 in Tyrone District Court.