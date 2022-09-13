BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Two wanted Altoona men tried to hide from police in a home to avoid charges, and one was reportedly caught when police saw his leg under a blanket, according to police.

Charles Holland Jr., 47 was wanted for violating probation for theft and William Harding, 43 had three warrants for his arrest on drug-related charges, according to the criminal complaint.

Blair County sheriffs showed up at a residence at the 3000 block of Broad Avenue on Friday, Sept. 9, and were met by Harding’s girlfriend at the door and told her that they were looking for him. She told police that he was not in the residence and that she couldn’t contact him, according to the complaint.

When police were at the house, they recognized a motorcycle parked out front that Holland rides, so they also asked her who owned it to which she replied that she didn’t know. The woman was then told by police that she could also be charged if Holland was inside the house, and after being told this, she went to check for him, police said.

The woman then let police inside the house and went upstairs for a few seconds before telling them to also come up. Police searched multiple rooms upstairs and even talked to Holland’s son who also said he had no idea where his father was.

Harding’s girlfriend told police about a basement after they asked if there was one in the house. She took them downstairs and, in the basement, police came across a door to a room that was off its hinges but was partially closing the doorway.

When police entered the room, they saw a leg laying under a blanket and yelled multiple times for them to get up. Harding then got up and while an officer was taking him into custody, another one also at the house reported that they found Holland in an unchecked bedroom upstairs that had multiple people in it, according to the complaint.

The men now face a felony charge for flight to avoid apprehension/trial/punishments, on top of their original ones.

The duo was then placed in Blair County Prison, and both have a preliminary hearing scheduled for Sept. 21.