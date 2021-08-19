Blair Co. senior living home reacts to Biden’s vaccination mandate

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — In Central Pennsylvania, administrators are feeling conflicted by the announcement that nursing home staff will soon be required to be vaccinated for COVID-19.

“All of our residents here have been vaccinated but most of our staff is not vaccinated,” Connie Cretin, administrator at Saint Leonard’s Personal Care Home, said.

More specifically, of Saint Leonard’s 15 employees, only 4 got the vaccine. And while the new mandate could take effect as soon as next month, staff members are still refusing to get the vaccine.

“I don’t do the flu vaccine I’m not for vaccines,” employee, Brenda Musselman said.

And Musselman is not alone, according to federal data, hundreds of thousands of nursing home workers are currently not getting vaccinated.



During the height of the pandemic and through today, St. Leonard’s in Hollidaysburg hasn’t had a single case of COVID-19. Thus, creating contention about being mandated to be vaccinated.

“You can’t make people get the COVID vaccination you just can’t,” Cretin said.

They say if the legislation goes through, senior living homes across the country and right here in Central Pa. will have a very serious problem.

“A lot of our staff would leave their jobs,” Cretin said.

“I will not get it I don’t care if they mandate it or not I guess I will be without a job. It’s my choice, my body I should have a say what I want in it,” Musselman said.

More than 200 million Americans have now received at least one dose of the vaccines according to the White House.

But, about 80 million Americans who are eligible still haven’t been vaccinated.