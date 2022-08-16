BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)–New security upgrades are coming to courtrooms and offices in Blair County.

The commissioner has announced plans to add solid core doors to the offices of four Magisterial District Judges.

This goes along with the county’s annual security upgrades to their buildings. The security upgrades are primarily funded through grants from the Administrative Offices of Pennsylvania Courts.

Blair County Commissioner Amy Webster said the door upgrades would be more secure and enhanced. The new doors will protect the judges and the people coming into the courtrooms.

The doors’ costs between $1,500 to $2,500. Webster said that they believed the doors were the biggest priority and will continue to adjust upgrades as time goes by.

“As different needs arrive and issues arise, we assess those,” Webster said. “There’s a security committee and a safety committee; we look at all these things, put them all together, and prioritize the most important thing to do this year. And just deal with them as we can.”

The hope is to have the doors installed by the end of the year. It’s not clear whether any other security upgrades are being done at the moment.