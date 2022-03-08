BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)- The Blair County Commissioners will soon advertise to restaurants for help with providing meals to prisons in the event of an emergency.

This idea came to light when the pandemic first hit and multiple members on their line were getting sick, which led to many kitchen issues and short staffing. Then, it happened again when the second wave hit the prison.

Even though the commissioners could bounce back from those shortages, they thought it would be a better idea to have a restaurant contracted to prevent this from happening another time.

Beginning Monday, March 15, the commissioners will advertise an application for local restaurants to bid their costs and services for the prisons. Commissioner Amy Webster said that the application would require restaurants to break down their costs per meal and have proof of ServSafe certification. ServSafe is a food handling course and training materials restaurants have to take to serve food.

“So anybody that’s interested in bidding that can then see those requirements file a bid then will probably accept the best bid, the lowest bid and enter into a contract with them to provide this,” Webster said.

If they are short staffed or have kitchen issues, the restaurant chosen will provide the three meals then. At this time, there is no set deadline for when applications are due.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather, and community events that matter to you.

“We’re advertising it so that lots of restaurants that have people who are familiar with Serv-safe laws and who are serv-safe certified can submit bids,” Webster said.