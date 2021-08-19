Blair, Centre County awarded grants from GIANT company

(WTAJ) — The GIANT Company and Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful announced the recipients of its Healing the Planet grant program, including Blair and Centre counties.

More than $500,000 in funding was awarded in support of projects that aim to build environmental stewardship by connecting people and families to community green spaces, support environmental restoration efforts and build community gardens.

In Blair County, the Conservation District in Hollidaysburg received part of the grant and in Centre County, Penn State University also was awarded part.

Grants range from $2,500 up to $25,000. Eligible projects located in The GIANT Company’s operating areas within Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, or West Virginia, were required to be on public land or be for public use and benefit.

“Small steps really add up when it comes to healing our planet and that includes the support from our customers in rounding up their purchase at checkout to benefit these environmentally friendly initiatives,” said Jessica Groves, community impact manager, The GIANT Company.

All projects selected for funding will connect people and families with community green spaces through park improvements, park builds, watershed restoration, recycling infrastructure and related programs, beautification and greening, community gardens, vacant lot restoration, outdoor classrooms, and tree plantings.

“We are overwhelmed by the interest we received. We are honored to provide Healing the Planet grants, with support of The GIANT Company, to invest in the noble and necessary work being implemented to improve communities across the state and surrounding area,” said Shannon Reiter, president of Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful.

To view a full list of the 42 recipients across Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia, visit the Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful website.