Blair, Centre County airports receive over $6.7 million in federal grants

(WTAJ) – U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine L. Chao announced that the Trump Administration will award more than $1.2 billion in airport safety and infrastructure grants through the Federal Aviation Administration to 405 airports in 50 states and six U.S. territories.

“This $1.2 billion federal investment will improve our nation’s airport infrastructure, enhance safety, and strengthen growth in local communities, which is especially important as the economy recovers from COVID-19,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao.

The Department is awarding federal grants to both Altoona-Blair County Airport and University Park Airport totaling over $6.7 million:

$1,411,352 for Altoona-Blair County Airport to rehabilitate the runway.

$5,351,624 for University Park Airport in State College to construct an Aircraft Rescue & Fire Fighting (ARFF) building.

“The 434 AIP grants will fund critical airport infrastructure projects around the country,” said FAA Administrator Stephen M. Dickson.

Other airports in Pennsylvania include:

$764,438 for Allentown Queen City Municipal Airport to remove obstructions and rehabilitate the runway and runway lighting.

$9,705,812 for Lehigh Valley International Airport in Allentown to rehabilitate the runway.

$5,159,843 for Arnold Palmer Regional Airport in Latrobe to reconstruct the taxiway and strengthen the runway.

$3,958,494 for Lancaster Airport in Lititz to rehabilitate the runway.

$390,000 for the Delaware Valley Regional Planning Commission in Philadelphia to update a study.

$18,377,609 for Philadelphia International Airport to reconstruct a taxiway and rehabilitate a runway and runway lighting, and for Voluntary Airport Low Emissions Program (VALE) infrastructure.

$3,565,946 for Pittsburgh International Airport for Voluntary Airport Low Emissions Program (VALE) infrastructure.

$544,874 for Allegheny County Airport in West Mifflin to improve the aircraft safety area.

Since January 2017, the Trump Administration delivered $13.5 billion to America’s airports to improve infrastructure and safety. In 2020, the Administration delivered $10 billion in economic assistance to America’s airports during the COVID-19 public health emergency.