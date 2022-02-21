Blair Central Court implements new search procedures

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Anyone headed to the Blair County Central Court for preliminary hearings should plan to get there early for new search procedures being put in place.

Officials announced that beginning Wednesday, Feb. 23, people with hearings coming to the Central Court at 615 4th Street in Altoona will be searched and magnetically wanted upon entry to detect any weapons or items that could be used as weapons.

“Any weapons or contraband detected during the search shall be seized or destroyed and the carrier subject to arrest and criminal prosecution,” officials said in a release.

Those arriving at Central Court are advised and urged to leave large purses, backpacks and other large personal items in your car, or at home before you leave. The search of these items may ultimately delay your entry.

Anyone with a valid permit to carry concealed weapons will be able to store their firearm in a secured locker until the conclusion of their court attendance.



Security at Central Court will continue to be provided by a combination of Pennsylvania State Constables, Blair County Sheriff’s Deputies, Corrections Officers from the Blair County Prison, and law enforcement assigned to each case.