Blair, Bedford among airports to receive state grant funds

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Governor Tom Wolf announced that the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) will invest $10 million in state grant funds benefitting 12 Pennsylvania airports.

“Aviation plays a vital role in keeping our state’s economy moving,” Governor Wolf said. “These investments will help Pennsylvania’s airports operate safely, expand to meet current demands, and sustain growth well into the future.”

As of April 2021 Pennsylvania, ranks 16th in the country in the number of public-use aviation facilities. with 124 airports, heliports, and seaplane bases. Funded through PennDOT’s Aviation Transportation Assistance Program, the new investments will infuse new state investments to expand aviation-related operational and economic opportunities statewide.

Allegheny County: Pittsburgh International Airport – $2.4 million for continued commercial air cargo facility development, including air cargo buildings, aircraft and vehicular access and parking.

Bedford County: Bedford County Airport – $187,500 to replace the floor in its first unit hangar built in 1991.

Blair County: Altoona-Blair County Airport – $100,000 for continued construction of a corporate hangar facility.

Bucks County:

Doylestown Airport – $150,000 to repave and reseal aircraft parking areas and taxiways.

Quakertown Airport – $150,000 to make exterior improvements and increase the energy efficiency of the terminal building.

Cambria County: John Murtha Johnstown – Cambria County Airport – $100,000 to continue the update of the passenger terminal facility, including energy efficiency improvements.

Cumberland County: Carlisle Airport – $3 million for South Middleton Township to acquire this privately-owned airport that will help preserve the future of this facility within its jurisdiction as a public-use general aviation airport. Public ownership typically provides for a more stable environment to preserve and improve an airport. Acquisition cost includes airport land and existing facilities, runways, aircraft parking, hangars, and aviation fuel storage.

Jefferson County: DuBois Regional Airport – $450,000 to improve facilities including hangars, administration building, and other airport structures.

Lehigh County: Lehigh Valley International Airport – $1,778,500 million to continue terminal connector and security checkpoint expansion as well as enhance terminal commercial development connectivity.

Lycoming County: Williamsport Regional Airport – $322,500 for site work and $761,500 for construction of a 12,000 square foot hangar complex.

Venango County: Venango Regional Airport – $150,000 for continued rehabilitation of the airport’s aviation fuel storage system.

Westmoreland County: Arnold Palmer Regional Airport – $450,000 for improvements to the terminal building, including informational signage, and construction of an aircraft deicing fluid containment facility which will be a safeguard against environmental contamination.