Blair and Centre County Chambers form an ‘Alliance’

BLAIR AND CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — In an effort to advance the interests of business and industry in the region, Blair and Centre County Chambers of Commerce formed a collaborative relationship called, “The Alliance.”

“By working together, The Alliance will be a conduit for our chambers to offer business owners a lot more – starting with an expanded programming around workforce development,” Chamber of Business & Industry of Centre County (CBICC) President and CEO, Vern Squier said, in a press release.

Since the counties share common transportation, workforce and business owners, The Alliance will strive to bring these shared interests into focus for a robust set of solutions. Initially, the two chambers will focus on workforce programming to benefit employers and employees.

Centre County has a unique workforce program (CentreREADYTM) that is well poised to blend with the Blair County workforce skills program (BASICS – Businesses and Schools Investing in Cooperative Solutions).

“Fueling economic activity – and recovery – is directly linked to our shared pool of local talent. Together, we can enhance our current workforce programs to provide our communities with even greater outcomes,” Blair County Chamber of Commerce (BCCC) President and CEO Joe Hurd said, in a press release.

Between the two chambers, hundreds of businesses with tens of thousands of employees stand to benefit from The Alliance.

To learn more about the collaboration, visit The Alliance’s website.