Blair and Cambria PA Careerlink locations temporarily closed

(WTAJ) — In Blair and Cambria counties, PA Careerlink locations will be temporarily closing due to COVID-19 concerns.

Starting on Tuesday, March 17, offices in those counties will be closed to the public through March 27.

Staff will still be on call and available through their website to talk and meet with clients.

“We can still meet with people in person via Skype or via Zoom. These virtual meeting platforms are being used quite a lot these day, for any number of reasons, and we can certainly use those with our clients as well,” Gwen Fisher, Site Administrator for Blair PA Careerlink, said.

Not all Careerlink offices in the state are closed. The Blair location will be closing because the Altoona library must shut down, as well.